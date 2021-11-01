New Mexico governor considering new gun safety protocols on film sets after fatal 'Rust' shooting

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Martín Maldonado, a veteran catcher known for his defense, provided a surprise contribution at the plate to help the Houston Astros stay alive in the World Series. Maldonado, Houston's No. 8 hitter, drove in three runs in the Astros' 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5. To describe Maldonado’s big game as unexpected would be an understatement. He had never driven in more than one run in any of his previous 41 career postseason games. He had hit only .157 in the postseason. M