New Mexico governor considering new gun safety protocols on film sets after fatal 'Rust' shooting
New Mexico governor considering new gun safety protocols on film sets after fatal 'Rust' shooting
New Mexico governor considering new gun safety protocols on film sets after fatal 'Rust' shooting
On the ropes early in Atlanta, the Astros stormed back to send the series back to Houston for Game 6.
The Lions' loss on Sunday was beyond ugly.
Kelly Olynyk was thrown hard to the ground after Kevin Durant shoved him trying to get through a screen.
Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim's career points record in the Ducks' 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The NHLPA will discuss Donald Fehr's future as head of the players' union.
Remember Trevor Siemian? The Buccaneers will after Sunday.
Player safety should be paramount. So should getting calls right when brain health is at risk.
The Browns would probably love to unload their enigmatic receiver at the trade deadline, but his value has never been lower.
Dalton Del Don recaps all the fantasy action from Sunday's games in Week 8.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 9 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
One beat writer called it "one of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen."
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their No. 1 defender to a long-term contract below free market value, but the deal will still complicate matters for management.
Ridley will miss his second game of the season with what's being deemed a personal matter.
The Calgary Flames have catered their roster this season to their coach. With a hot start to the year, that decision is paying dividends.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
Matt Harmon reveals what he cares and doesn't care about from Week 8, including the Cowboys showcasing their championship-level ecosystem without Dak Prescott.
ATLANTA (AP) — Martín Maldonado, a veteran catcher known for his defense, provided a surprise contribution at the plate to help the Houston Astros stay alive in the World Series. Maldonado, Houston's No. 8 hitter, drove in three runs in the Astros' 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5. To describe Maldonado’s big game as unexpected would be an understatement. He had never driven in more than one run in any of his previous 41 career postseason games. He had hit only .157 in the postseason. M
ATLANTA (AP) — The place was rocking, the pearl-clad fans sensing this truly was going to be a special night, the kind they'd been hopefully marking on the calendar for more than a quarter-century. Surely after Adam Duvall launched one into the tabled seats in right field for a grand slam in the very first inning, the Atlanta Braves would be celebrating their first World Series title since 1995. On their home field, no less, the 5-year-old stadium-slash-shopping mall where they'd been unbeatable