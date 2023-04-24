New Mexico film industry could expect writers' strike
Streaming platform Netflix has announced a history-making change for its subscribers and has cancelled its DVD postal offering.
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
A constant topic of conversation in the Star Trek: Picard writers’ room involved the question of what constituted simple fan service and what was fresh storytelling in an established universe. What if they wanted to plop a big red statue of Rachel Garrett somewhere? (Which they did, in front of the Starfleet Recruitment Center, in Season […]
The star performed the final two songs of Labrinth's set at the music festival — "I'm Tired" and "All for Us"
The autism benefit was Young's first concert in four years, and he used the opportunity to dig deep into the Buffalo Springfield catalog with Stills
The finales of two major sci-fi shows were this week. And though the ending for "Picard" was a series finale and the one for the "Mandalorian" was just for this season, they offer revealing lessons about IP storytelling today.
ReutersMeghan Markle and Prince Charles exchanged letters identifying a “senior” royal who allegedly expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin color, according to an astonishing report in the Daily Telegraph this weekend, which adds that Harry and Meghan believe they were treated “appallingly” in the wake of the queen’s death.Charles wrote to Meghan after her interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she said that there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be whe
Andrew Parker Bowles was married to Camilla for 22 years
Weisz told Colbert that her daughter is "obsessed" with the series and "wants to know everything"
Hailey Bieber was harassed pretty severely online after being accused of mocking her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
A smiling Prince Louis has been photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother ahead of his fifth birthday.
"In retrospect, that was my responsibility in that moment to stop and go, 'Hang on, that's not okay.'"
“This has been the most insane three years of my life,” Maisie Peters told the sold-out crowd at the O2 Academy in Oxford. She’s not wrong. Since 2020, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from West Sussex has gone from busking in Brighton to a record deal with Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man label. She’s notched up half a billion Spotify streams, scored a Number 2 hit with her debut album You Signed Up For This and will play the biggest headline show of her career at Wembley Arena in November followi
Despite its French appellation, the film noir became a staple of Hollywood from around the time of America’s entry into the Second World War until the early 1950s. Such films are often set at night, with low-key lighting painting dramatic shadows onscreen. But true darkness lies in their storylines: people are betrayed, imperilled or murdered. Director Charles Vidor’s 1946 masterpiece Gilda is of the genre. But while it fulfils most of the requirements of film noir, it is not always so easy to r
The pair, who met on the dating app Raya in March 2020, got engaged in February 2022
From Jennifer Lawrence nearly playing Serena in “Gossip Girl” to Angelina Jolie being put forward for the role of Cher Horowitz, Vogue breaks down the crazier casting choices of the ’90s and ’00s.
Grey was asked by producers to reprise her season one role
From Gina Prince-Bythewood's directorial debut Love & Basketball, to Todd Haynes' achingly romantic Carol
Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has shared her ideal story for Rosie's return to the soap.
From Scandinavia to Japan, royalty from around the world will be present at King Charles' upcoming coronation for the first time in 900 years.