Mexico City zoo welcomes adorable jaguar cub

STORY: The four-month-old cub, who's still waiting to be named, was initially raised by Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo staff after the mother Africa, a three-year-old female, rejected it after birth.

Despite the adverse situation at its birth, the director of Conservation and Animal Welfare at the Department of Zoos and Wildlife Conservation of Mexico City, Rafael Tinajero, said the cub is quite healthy and eating properly:

"The black jaguar is also born in the wild but it is very important that they are part of conservation programs. Zoos are wildlife refuges, they are sanctuaries for endangered fauna and what they are looking for is the conservation of these species."