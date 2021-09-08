Mexico City Neighbourhoods Lose Power After Earthquake Strikes Near Acapulco

Some neighborhoods in Mexico City were left without power after a strong earthquake hit near Acapulco in Mexico’s south on September 7, according to local officials.

An estimated 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 9 pm on Tuesday evening, Mexico’s national seismological agency said.

This video from Mexico City’s Benito Juarez area shows people massed onto a darkened street. Power flashes can be seen in the distance during the video. Credit: ImApathy via Storyful