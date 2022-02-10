New Mexico Bear Bungles Scenic Nature Video With Hilarious Pratfall

A hiker capturing a video of a bear in New Mexico’s scenic Sangre de Cristo Mountains was dumbfounded when the handsome animal tripped and fell head over heels while running along a hill.

This video taken by Steven Varela, who said he filmed it in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains during August of 2021, shows the brown bear falling head over heels.

“The bear just got up, looked around for a bit in confusion, and then ran off again,” said Varela, who told Storyful the bear didn’t notice him. “Not sure why it was running but it must have been in a hurry for some good reason.”

Varela said he went to investigate what the animal had tripped on and assumed it was due to water drainage. Credit: Steven Varela via Storyful