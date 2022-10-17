Mexico bar attack leaves 12 dead in gang-plagued state

STORY: Three people were injured in the attack in the south of Irapuato, the city government said in a statement, adding that security officials were trying to track down the assailants.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear. An initial statement by the city had put the death toll at 11.

Guanajuato, a major manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world's top carmakers, has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs.

On Sept. 21, gunmen shot dead 10 people in an attack at a bar in the Guanajuato town of Tarimoro, about 60 miles (96 km) southeast of Irapuato.