Mexican nationals can now change their gender identity on birth certificates

Mexicans living in the U.S. will now be able to request a change to their gender identity on birth certificates. This comes as Mexico's foreign affairs ministry is allowing transgender people to receive amended birth certificates at any of their consulates in the U.S. It's a policy that Christina Arias is happy about. She hopes to be able to soon apply and be legally identified as a woman in her home country. "It's an issue of human rights," Liliana Ferrer, the consul general of Mexico in Sacramento said. "The Mexican government has thought of the concept of inclusivity and how important it is to protect our most vulnerable communities."