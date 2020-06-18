Mexican musicians bring melodies to the streets

The cantinas and bars are shut and the traditional big Mexican fiestas with live music have come to a halt in Mexico City.

But street musician Efrain Giron and his troop are bringing a little joy to the streets:

"We should be at parties ... but we had no choice but to adapt to the system, to realize that people are at home, so I say, you have to bring them music, right? You have to bring them joy."

In Condesa, the usually bustling bohemian neighbourhood, Giron, who prior to the lockdown used to play gigs on holidays, said he makes between $9 and $14 for eight hours of work.

He and his three band mates are playing for the people -- taking requests and playing for his neighbours stuck inside.

"We hope this hasn't affected the restaurants where we were working and they don't close for good. We (hope to) get back to where we were, that when all this goes back to normal people start hiring musicians."

From Mexican favourites "Cielito Lindo" to Coldplay.