Mexican firefighters bring Christmas cheer to children

More than 50,000 toys and bikes filled a local park, with children and their parents overcome with emotion upon receiving gifts. For some families, Christmas was saved with the help of the firefighters.

The gift drive was organised by local fire crew, who rallied residents to donate new and used toys for the worthwhile cause. Firefighters also repaired any second-hand items that were donated, to ensure they were as good as new.

The economic fallout of the pandemic has aggravated poverty rates in Mexico. According to recent figures from CONEVAL, Mexico's autonomous public agency that measures poverty, the increased hardship could translate to at least 70 million Mexicans, 56% of the country, not earning enough to cover basic needs.