Mexican band fuses anime and folk music

STORY: This band's Mexican folk music also embraces Japanese anime

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Their stage outfits are a nod to the anime character Goku from Dragon Ball

They call themselves ‘Los Shinigamis del Norte’

a reference to characters from 'Death Note’, a manga and anime

and Norteno music from Mexico's north

[Yair Eduardo Guzman Becerra, Lead vocalist]

"I think it unites many people. Before they were seen as weird or very niche, but now it (anime) has grown in popularity, everyone accepts that they like anime, that they are 'otakus' and before they wouldn't say it, now they call themselves gamers, people who love underground culture."

The Japan Times says the anime market abroad is nearly as big as Japan's

Los Shingamis are tapping into a love of anime across Latin America

[Yair Eduardo Guzman Becerra, Lead vocalist]

"I think regional music, Norteno, combined with anime can attract many people to our culture, people who are interested in this type of music that is from our country, not only from Monterrey, but the whole country knows Norteno music."