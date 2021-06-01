Mexican American veterans honored at California capitol
Mexican American veterans honored at California capitol
Mexican American veterans honored at California capitol
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.
Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.
Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.
Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.
Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
Not great for the Lakers.
LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.
The Golden Knights forward was given a match penalty, ejected, and will likely face a suspension after he went berserk near the Avalanche net in Game 1.
The Montreal Canadiens have booked a date in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday. Montreal overturned a 3-1 series deficit with consecutive overtime victories, setting the stage for Monday's Game 7 victory in Toronto. Roughly 550 health-care workers who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 attended the game at Scotiabank Arena. The Canadiens will take on the Winnipeg Jets, which swept the Edmonton Oilers in their opening-round series. Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The teams paused for a moment of reflection prior to Monday's game following last week's discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. WATCH | Habs-Leafs pause for moment of silence for Kamloops residential school victims:
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fan was tackled as he tried to get on the court during an NBA playoff game between the Wizards and 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams increase the number of spectators they're allowing in the stands during the pandemic. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter when the action was halted while a member of security held the person down near the baseline. The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption. After beginning this season with zero spectators allowed at its arena, Washington has steadily increased the capacity to the point where Monday's contest — Game 4 against Philadelphia in their first-round series — had an announced attendance more than 10,000. In Game 2 at Philadelphia, Washington guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he walked to the locker room after getting injured. On Sunday in the Celtics-Nets series, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands during a game in Boston. Earlier, in New York, a spectator spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball during the Knicks-Hawks series. Three fans were banned in Utah after Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said they “just went too far” with him or his family. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid headed to the locker room late in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 76ers' Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards after taking a hard fall and later was ruled out for the rest of the night because of a sore right knee. The Sixers posted on Twitter at halftime that Embiid would not return because of the knee. Mike Scott took Embiid’s place in the lineup to begin the second half. Embiid did not appear at all in the second quarter, which ended with the 76ers ahead 61-60. He had eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes when he departed. The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington's Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter. After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and then put his hand on his lower right back. He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period. Embiid came into the night averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series, which Philadelphia led 3-0. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 on Saturday ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 16th home run to tie for the big league homer lead and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Monday. Acuña went deep to match Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Texas’ Adolis Garcia for most in the majors. The Braves have won six of seven games against the Nationals this season and have outscored them 33-21. Washington has lost five in a row overall. Closer Will Smith retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his ninth save in nine chances. The right-hander got pinch-hitter Victor Robles to fly out, pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman to strike out and Trea Turner to fly out. Guillermo Heredia’s run-scoring single off reliever Kyle Finnegan in the sixth pushed the lead to 5-3 . Finnegan struck out Acuña with the bases loaded to end the inning. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (4-2) gave up three runs, six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. Luke Jackson struck out Turner, who whiffed four times, to strand a runner at third in the sixth. Joe Ross (2-5) allowed four runs, three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts, retiring the last 11 batters he faced, but he trailed 3-0 in the first on Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly and William Contreras’ two-run single. Acuña, who began the day hitting .193 in his last 16 games, homered in the second to make it 4-0. Josh Bell hit his seventh homer, a two-run shot, to trim the lead to 4-2, and Ross’ RBI single made it 4-3 in the fourth. Morton struck out Turner to strand two runners to end the inning. Atlanta has won five of seven to improve to 25-26. Washington dropped to 21-29. TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: Robles was reinstated from the injured list after being sidelined with a right ankle sprain. Manager Dave Martinez said he will likely return to the lineup Tuesday. ... Martinez added that Erick Fedde (illness) needs a rehab start before returning and is an unlikely candidate to start Wednesday. Braves: RHP Shane Greene has back discomfort as he warms up for the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. He was scheduled to pitch Sunday but was pushed back until Tuesday when the Stripers open a homestand. OZUNA EFFECT The Braves canceled a promotion Thursday in which fans would’ve been given a Marcell Ozuna arm sleeve giveaway. The star outfielder was granted a $20,000 bond Monday and released from an Atlanta jail after getting arrested two days earlier on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife. “I haven’t dealt with some of the things that we’re dealing with right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ROSTER MOVE Abraham Almonte started in Ozuna’s spot in left field and went 0 for 2. Atlanta earlier in the day selected the contract of Almonte, now with his sixth major league club, and optioned RHP Jay Flaa to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Huascar Ynoa (broken hand) to the 60-day injured list. UP NEXT Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.43 ERA) faces Braves LHP Max Fried (2-2, 4.63). Strasburg is 14-12 with a 3.94 ERA in 35 career starts against Atlanta. Fried is 2-2 with a 5.70 ERA in seven starts and one relief appearance against Washington. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
The 76ers star landed hard on his tailbone after driving to the hoop in the first quarter of Game 4.
TORONTO — Daniel Smith was about six people from the front of the growing line of healthcare workers waiting to enter Scotiabank Arena. Smith, an OR manager for the Scarborough Health Network, had his hands stuffed in his pockets, one of them clutching a lucky charm -- a Canadian silver dollar from 1967, the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. "When I woke up this morning, I tucked this in my pocket," Smith said. "I didn't put it in my pocket to get a ticket today. But I put it in my pocket just to wish the Leafs luck because I'm a bit of a nerd like that. "I guess I got some luck because I'm here right now to cheer the Leafs. I'm a real Leafs fan and I don't even have words to describe how I feel right now." Smith was one of 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers who attended Monday night's Game 7 between the Leafs and the visiting Montreal Canadiens in their first-round playoff series. Some cheered once they passed through security and into the venue, others posed together for pictures to commemorate the first crowd permitted at Scotiabank Arena since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to its knees in the spring of 2020. It was a moment of hope, some of them said, that was a long time coming. "The last year has been pretty tough. It's not the way we normally operate. It's been hard on the staff," Smith said. "But I think this being our first opportunity is sort of light at the end of the tunnel, things are opening up and we feel good." Premier Doug Ford's office said Monday morning that the front-line workers received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine more than two weeks ago and would go through screening and other precautionary measures. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Maple Leafs' ownership group, covered the tickets costs. They were all given a blue Leafs jersey, provided by Scotiabank, plus white towels, snacks and beers. The crowd was obviously nowhere near the capacity for the 19,800-seat arena. The in-game announcer encouraged the 550 to "make it sound like a crowd of 5,000." Some 2,500 people were in the stands in Montreal when the two teams last clashed on Saturday for Game 6. That was the first crowd for a game in Canada this year. "I wish I could have 2,500, but the docs said 550. We'll take that," Ford said. Samantha Timpano, who clutched a sign that read "We BeLeaf, St. Michaels Internal Medicine," said the past 14 months have been "just work, home, repeat. Stress levels have gone up and down. But we're all full of hope now." That hope had Timpano, a lifelong Leafs fan, feeling emotional as she waited to go in. "I was a little bit tearful walking over, it's really exciting, and it's, yeah, something really, we're really grateful to be part of it," said the occupational therapist. "It's funny, this time last year, people were like banging pots and pans cheering for us. And now we get to be the first ones cheering on Toronto's team, so it's pretty cool." Cathy Stinson, who works for the Scarborough Health Network, was the first in line to get in. Dressed in an autographed Leafs jersey, she shuffled her feet excitedly, and clapped her hands when the buzzer sounded that the doors were opening. "This is awesome. I feel so incredibly lucky, the past year and a half. locked down, this is wonderful," she said. Zachary Veitch, a medical oncologist at St. Michael's Hospital, was one of the few front-line workers who arrived in a Canadiens jersey. "It's gonna be emotional for everyone, right? Just that release, but hopefully the Habs come out on top," he said, with a laugh. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said playing in front of fans was "a long time coming. "A lot of vaccinations have been rolling out. Can't wait for more people to start coming to this building. It's going to be fun to play in front of, I know it's only 500, but hopefully we'll build off this and continue to get more people going forward." Leafs forward Jason Spezza was looking forward to the support. "I think it's just a great sign for where we're headed as a society. I think it's a great way to recognize the health-care workers for all the hard work they've done to get us to this point where they're allowed to come in," he said. "And then as players, obviously we enjoy playing in front of people." The front-line workers made for the first crowd at a major Toronto sporting event since the pandemic began, and only the second NHL crowd in Canada. Other Canadian professional sports were forced relocate to the U.S. to avoid cross-border travel. The Toronto Raptors played their season out of Tampa, Fla. Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays started their season playing home games in Dunedin, Fla., and will call Buffalo, N.Y., home starting on Tuesday. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, CF Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps have relocated to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Sandy, Utah, respectively. Major League Rugby's Toronto Arrows are now based in Marietta, Ga. Canadian pro teams in many leagues outside the NHL have a larger majority, if not a full complement, of rivals in the U.S., making cross-border travel a requirement if they are to play in Canada. In the NHL, American teams have been allowed to have crowds throughout the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Monday for their fifth straight win. The Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season. Oakland took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out single by Aramís García off Daniel Zamora (2-0). The Mariners pulled even on France’s one-out single off Lou Trivino (2-2). J.P. Crawford followed with a one-hopper that first baseman Matt Olson couldn’t handle for an error and rolled down the right field line. France was held at third, and after Jake Fraley was intentionally walked, scored easily on Murphy’s deep fly to right field. Oakland scored twice in the eighth inning against Seattle’s bullpen. Sean Murphy provided the big blow on an RBI double that just eluded the leaping attempt of Kyle Lewis in center field and tied the game at 4. Top Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert was in line for his first major league victory after throwing six strong innings allowing two runs before Oakland rallied in the eighth. Anthony Misiewicz gave up a walk and single to open the eighth, then struck out Jed Lowrie and Seth Brown. JT Chargois entered but was called for a balk that scored Mark Canha and Murphy followed with his tying double. Lewis left the game due to right knee discomfort after the inning. Donovan Walton hit his first homer in the big leagues, a three-run shot off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in the fourth that gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Lewis added an RBI double that ended Kaprielian’s day. Less than a week ago, Kaprielian shut out Seattle for seven innings while allowing only two hits. This time, he gave five hits and struck out three, but struggled with his control walking three and hit two batters. ROSTER SHUFFLE The Mariners optioned IF Eric Campbell to Triple-A Tacoma with Fraley coming off the injured list. ... Seattle traded RHP Sam Delaplane to San Francisco for cash considerations. Delaplane was designated for assignment last week by the Mariners. TRAINER’S ROOM Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday is the day Oakland will determine if OF Ramón Laureano (groin) can resume baseball activity or if he’ll need to go on the injured list. Laureano went through some light pregame work on Monday. UP NEXT Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.21) has won five straight decisions and is coming off the best game of his career throwing a complete-game two-hitter in a victory over the Los Angeles Angles last week. Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.40) returns from the injured list to make his first start since April 27. Gonzales has been sidelined by a forearm strain and is expected to be limited to about four innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press