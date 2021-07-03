Mets vs. Yankees Highlights
Smith, Nimmo back Walker's stellar start in Mets' win
England is going back home, with something to play for.
Dominique Ducharme has been here before.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.
Canada's Tokyo 2020 athletics team was unveiled on Saturday by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
This looked ugly.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
LONDON (AP) — The last team to beat England is the next team they’ll play: Denmark. The Danes will travel to London for a European Championship semifinal match on Wednesday with memories still fresh of their victory over England at Wembley Stadium last October. That was in the Nations League, but the stakes are higher now with a more prestigious trophy on the line. FORM Like the other semifinalists — Italy and Spain will meet on Tuesday — Denmark and England benefited from playing all their grou
ROME (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals. It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also scored as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match. England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday. The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku. Ita
NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 Saturday to open a three-game Subway Series. The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker's bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season. Walker (7-3) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings and got a standing ovation from thousands of Mets fans amon
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko says it’s too early to say whether he will stay in his job after his team’s quarterfinal loss to England at the European Championship. The former striker says “we’re going to go back to Kiev” and will assess the team’s achievement of reaching the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time. Shevchenko says “the federation will have to make a decision” after that. England beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at Euro 2020
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians got back one of their key missing pieces Saturday, activating catcher Roberto Pérez from the injured list. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. Pérez initially got hurt when he got crossed up on a pitch from reliever James Karnichak in an April 13 game in Chicago. Pérez continued to play with the injury, but it wasn't healing and he needed an operation. He's batting just .131 in 61 at-bats, but th
Cody John scored the game-winning three-pointer to cap off a team-high 23-point performance, lifting the Hamilton Honey Badgers to their third consecutive win, a 102-98 victory over the Guelph Nighthawks in Hamilton on Saturday. Hamilton (3-1) came into the game having won two straight following a season-opening loss to the defending champion Edmonton Stingers and had five players finish with double-figures in scoring. Lindell Wigginton scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half to go along w