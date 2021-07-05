Mets vs. Yankees Highlights

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC is coming home Thursday, at least to train and sleep in its own beds. But head coach Chris Armas won't be making the trip, paying the price for Saturday's humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United and the string of defeats that preceded it. The first-year coach is the only staffer, so far, to be axed after a nightmarish start to the MLS season that has seen a club that prides itself on its trophy case plummet to the bottom of the 27-team league. Under Armas, Toronto (1-8-2) has lost six str