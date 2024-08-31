Mets vs. White Sox Highlights
J.D. Martinez and the Mets defeat Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox, 5-1
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
The Chiefs waived Toney after a tenure that had more question marks than exclamation points.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
Dalton Del Don has 10 surprise candidates to score a Week 1 TD to help you earn bonus entries in our $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
The Giants first-rounder received permission from Flaherty's family.
The Bengals might want to get out their checkbook to get Ja'Marr Chase back in the fold.
Can Russell Wilson turn his career narrative back around?
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fandom as a whole is rapidly changing across the sports landscape, but nowhere is that more apparent than in college football.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.