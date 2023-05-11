Mets vs Reds Highlights
Steer, Reds pitching lead to 5-0 win over the Mets
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
Yusei Kikuchi has been a force for the Blue Jays so far this season, and he has a new pitch to thank for the success.
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
The Edmonton Oilers, who won 4-1, were upset with Alex Pietrangelo's slash on Leon Draisaitl. The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman faces a hearing.
Both of Wednesday's games finished with needless and dangerous altercations, and there's no reason to expect incidents to stop.
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
Tatum made the first team, with Brown on the second team.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens says to target the Rockies for your weekend batch of waiver-wire pickups.
Devin Booker’s little sister Mya Powell motivates him every day
Max Domi wasn't the biggest name to move ahead of the trade deadline, but he looks like the best acquisition any team made in terms of playoff impact.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry began the season as a starter, but he’s currently thriving as the leader of the Heat’s bench unit in the playoffs.
Victor Wembanyama’s team in France is still competing during the NBA Draft Combine, and could be up right until the NBA Draft.
STORY: Halba Diouf dreams of running under France’s banner in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris…The 21-year-old has been training hard to improve her timings in the 200 meter.But as a transgender woman, her hopes were dashed in March when the World Athletics Council banned athletes like her from competing in women’s events.WA President Sebastien Coe cited a common refrain – the “need to protect the female category” … a frequently used justification for the outright exclusion of trans women from athletic competition.The ban has left Diouf feeling “marginalized” and “hounded.”"Even if we are a minority, we deserve to live freely, we deserve to take part in competitions and to compete in our category and we are being refused that. And the only safeguard transgender women have is their right to live as they wish and we are being refused that. For me it's persecution. I don't quite understand."Up until World Athletics’ latest move, transgender female athletes could take part in top competitions as long as their levels of natural testosterone were below a certain threshold…Five nanomoles per liter of blood – a standard set in 2018 that threw into question the participation of elite female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) like South Africa’s Caster Semenya. World Athletics – then known as the International Association of Athletics – recommended oral contraceptives to bring certain female athletes under the threshold.The regulations were roundly criticized by the World Medical Association on ethical grounds.In March, regulations for natural testosterone – often perceived as the sole determinant of athletic performance – were halved to 2.5 nanomoles for female athletes and must be maintained for two years for DSD athletes.And still, Diouf meets that requirement."I started my hormonal treatment three years ago, in January 2020, when I came to South of France. I started it with estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone blockers. I could see results after three, four months. (flash) It was progressive, I mean you don't become a woman overnight, it really does take time. It's gradual."“Her testosterone levels are currently below those found on average in women who were born as women, cisgender women."Diouf’s endocrinologist Alain Berliner finds the ban confusing and calls it a "kind of transphobia.”"For this laboratory, the testosterone level for a woman is between 0.08 and, let's say, 0.50 (micrograms per liter - 0.28 to 1.67 nanomoles per liter) and Halba has 0.21 (0.73 nanomoles per liter). So she is absolutely not advantaged in sports by the testosterone because she has very, very little. In Halba's case, who is a woman in every sense of the word - she is hormonally a woman - and from a physiological and legal point of view, a woman. Everything is in order.”LGBTQI advocacy groups say excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination.And Diouf is determined to fight for her right to compete.“For me there's no plan B, there's no giving up on the Olympics. For me 'no' is not an option.”
The league's finance committee took its first detailed step in vetting the proposed sale on Wednesday.
Shalie Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter from Minnesota, planned to fight in an event on May 20.