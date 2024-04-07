Mets vs. Reds Highlights

Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
NEW YORK (AP) — His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis. “I just want
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener. “The Toronto faithful may not like this but I was the biggest Yankees fan growing up, so I’m glad we could kick their (butt)," said Clement, who grew up in Rochester, New York. A 28-year-old who appeared in just 35 major league games over the previous two seasons, Clement drove the second pit
This was too good.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will again play for gold at the world men's curling championship. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday. The Scots qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday. Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion,
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
A landowner is fighting to free itself from a contractual obligation to operate an unprofitable Barrhaven golf course forever.The legal battle over Cedarhill Golf and Country Club revolves around a subdivision agreement signed in 1980, which requires "the continued operation of a golf course on the property in perpetuity."Property owner Cedarhill Golf Enterprises asked a court to declare that obligation invalid and unenforceable. In a decision released this week, Justice Brian Abrams declined to
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul in the closing seconds of the Final Four game against Iowa. The whistle had some seeing red.
Wrestling’s biggest night is back in the City of Brotherly Love! WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, is the second time the premium live event is being held in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” …
Deion Sanders was not happy with Colorado football players after receiving an email from a professor who said his players were 'disrespecting' them.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Matthew Dale was surprised to catch a fish so large so close to shore at the popular South Carolina beach.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark eventually found a way. Completely shut down in the first half, the most exciting player in women's college basketball now has one game left in her storied career at Iowa. She'll try to cap it off by bringing the Hawkeyes their first national championship. Clark scored 21 points and made three momentum-turning 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night. Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice. Toronto started the day with four clinch scenarios depending on the results of games involving the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals. All three of those teams lost Friday as the Maple Leafs secured a post-season berth for the eighth year in a row. Toronto (43-23-9) is third in the NHL's Atlantic Division standings with 95 points. The Maple Leafs, who have seven games
A GoFundMe page for Illinois high school freshman Aleksas Beiga has already raised $52,000 to support his family
Mike Schy’s biggest worry about Talley was that she’d fall out of love with golf before the age of 15.
DETROIT (AP) — The Oakland Athletics no longer have to wonder where they'll play the next few seasons. That won't make the long goodbye any easier. The A's reacted to the announcement that this will be their last year in Oakland with a mixture of sadness and relief. “At least as a player, you know where you’re headed,” outfielder Seth Brown said Friday before a game against the Tigers in Detroit. “There’s obviously a lot of moving parts, a lot of stuff we’re not privy to, so it’s just been kind
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Brad Gushue's Canadian team bounced back from a tough loss at the world men's curling championship by surging into the semifinals with a pair of tidy six-end victories. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker finished the round robin in second place at 10-2 with a pair of lopsided wins Friday — 9-3 over Japan and 8-1 over host Switzerland. Finishing in the top two was huge for Gushue as it allowed Canada to avoid the qualif