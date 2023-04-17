Mets vs. A's Recap

Marcus Semien's grand slam highlights a six-run top of the 7th inning for the Rangers
Gerrit Cole tosses a shutout against the Twins, plus the Red Sox have a 10 year reunion for the 2013 champions in this edition of Fastcast
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
"I feel like I'm ready to compete now," the former Dodgers pitcher told reporters Sunday.
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box quickly enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
The volunteer was bleeding from the head after the impact, but luckily a physician from Indiana was just feet away.
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
TORONTO — Alek Manoah wants to start throwing punches instead of wearing them. Manoah took the loss as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped an 8-1 decision to Tampa Bay on Sunday as the Rays avoided a three-game sweep. Manoah gave up seven over those runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings although he struck out five. After the game the 25-year-old Manoah put the loss in perspective, saying life can been harder than getting shelled on the mound. "I've had my butt kicked plenty of times, so getting my butt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Canadian Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser took a beating in his UFC light-heavyweight debut Saturday night, stopped in the first round by Moldova's Ion (The Hulk) Cutelaba. Boser went 4-4-0 as a heavyweight in the UFC before deciding to drop to 205 pounds to face Cutelaba. The 31-year-old from Bonnyville, Alta., who now makes his home in Edmonton, weighed in at 229 pounds for his last heavyweight outing, a split decision loss to 261-pound Brazilian Rodrigo Nascimento. Boser weighe