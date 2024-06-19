Mets vs. Rangers Highlights
Francisco Alvarez and the Mets defeat Josh Smith and the Rangers, 7-6
One of the legends of baseball has died.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Betts was hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The relocated Coyotes' jerseys are ... something.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" video game.
Team USA is down, but not out.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
Josh was only 5 years old when his father died. He still followed him to LSU.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.