Mets vs. Pirates Highlights

A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Toronto FC's Luka Gavran never saw Thiaré coming.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.