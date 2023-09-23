Mets vs. Phillies Highlights
Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm slugged homers and Zack Wheeler struck out six over seven frames to power the Phillies to a 7-5 win over the Mets
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates. The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: “That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe.” Shelton called Ross’ comment “ unfortunate.” “I texted Shelton last n
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have talked all season about being resilient. There have been all of those injuries to their All-Stars, the loss of two starting pitchers with multiple Cy Young Awards and a late-season slide that knocked them out of first place. After all of that, they are back on top in the AL West, for the first time in September and with nine games left in the regular season., Seager got the Rangers started with his 32nd homer and rookie Evan Carter
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Reba McEntire cover the Eagles classic ahead of the Season 24 premiere
VANCOUVER — Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match. Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent. "At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win," said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. "I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it." Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the internation
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By eliminating the phrase for “women's soccer” from the name of its national team, the Spanish Football Federation is hoping to show it has made a “conceptual shift” in its view of the sport. It remains to be seen if more countries will follow suit. Spain made the move towards greater equality this week as part of an agreement between the governing body and its World Cup winning team, which have been in dispute since former federation president Luis Rubiales kissed pla
VANCOUVER — Tennis great and Team World captain John McEnroe is sharing his frustration over what he see as a lack of cooperation and care from tennis organization officials when it comes to the Laver Cup. Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- who all played in last year's competition -- are all missing from the line-up this year due to scheduling issues or injuries. The tournament also lacks a world No. 1 or single Grand Slam title winner and furthered suffered from the l
In a two-hour interview with Russian journalist Yury Dud, Nikita Zadorov spoke his mind about his home country.
David de Gea might retire if he does not get offer from major club, Joao Felix to cost Barcelona 80m euros, Matthijs de Ligt growing frustrated at Bayern Munich, plus more.
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says he and other Russian NHL players couldn't come to an agreement on what to say about it. Zadorov told reporters Friday in Calgary that he can't return to Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is president and that his parents in Russia don't share his views. "I think it's important for me to speak personally," Zadorov said. "I think hopefully I can change something in this world. "It just sucks what's