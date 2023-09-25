Mets vs. Phillies Highlights

George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
The superstar was seen watching the two-time Super Bowl Champion play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
Verstappen hit back in style in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix after seeing his record 10-race winning run end in Singapore.
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in tradae rumors over the past week, including Giannis and Lillard.
Both sides won two of the Saturday morning foursomes before the home side took the fourballs session 3-1.
Logan Cooley will be giving opposing defenses nightmares this season.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
The Cowboys will be without their star defensive back the rest of the season. How do the unbeaten Cowboys respond? Dallas’ former coach gave his insight on Sunday.
For decades, the fictional spy James Bond helped boost sales of Aston Martin's beautifully designed sports cars and grand tourers. Now, the 110-year-old British marque has found a new star to attract customers: Fernando Alonso. The two-time world Formula One champion has racked up six podium finishes so far in 2023, putting Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructor standings.
Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court
Max Verstappen moved to within range of a hat-trick of world titles by returning to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull clinched the constructors’ championship.
The NFL notebook for Week 3 takes a closer look at Justin Fields, Jerry Jones' stance on grass vs. turf, breakout rookie Puka Nacua and more.
In the video, multiple players are seen walking over the logo at the center of the field in Autzen Stadium.