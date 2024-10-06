Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 Highlights
Brandon Nimmo and the Mets defeat Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, 6-2
Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies after starting only one game during the regular season.
The Mets' bats were quiet until they surged to life in the ninth inning.
Kyle Schwarber broke a tie with former Yankees star Alfonso Soriano with his leadoff homer Tuesday.
