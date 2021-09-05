Mets vs. Nationals Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics.
All the dramatic touches to the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet can be chalked up to marketing, according to Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.
Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns.
Will we see as many upsets in Round 4 as we did in Round 3?
Robbie Ray dominated on the mound once again, and the Toronto faithful showered him with cheers on his way to the dugout.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history.
“I actually think [COVID-19 is] going to play more of a factor this year than last year."
Not all divisions are equal.
Oracle Park concessions workers could go on strike at any time.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and is excited about the opportunity in front of him.
The final fantasy football draft weekend ahead of the NFL season is here. Scott Pianowski gets you ready with his last-minute player notes and strategy tips.
The curtain fell on a uniquely memorable Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday following closing ceremonies.
Max Verstappen has reclaimed the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
It took just minutes for the Montreal Canadiens to find their replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but the New York Yankees blew a late lead and lost again to Baltimore, falling to the last-place Orioles 8-7 Sunday. The wild card-contending Yankees dropped to 7-9 against the Orioles this year. Baltimore is 1-18 against AL East-leading Tampa Bay. New York wasted leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 7-4 and lost for the sixth time in eight games following its first 13-game winning streak since 1961. Sánchez hit a slam in the second inning, and
MIAMI (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies averted a three-game sweep, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3 Sunday. Bryce Harper hit his 27th home run and Freddy Galvis also connected for the playoff-chasing Phillies. Herrera had been 0 for 4 in the game before driving in automatic runner Freddy Galvis from second. Ian Kennedy (1-0) pitched two scoreless and struck out four. Dylan Floro (5-6) took the loss. Miami tied it at 3 with an unearned run in t
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0 on Sunday. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks. Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He's second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani. D
WASHINGTON (AP) — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who squandered an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games. Lane Thomas and Josh Bell homered for Washington, which ha
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Gordon had a game-tying seventh-inning RBI single and a go-ahead run-scoring base-hit in the ninth as the Minnesota Twins beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Sunday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, scheduled to leave the team during the game for the birth of his child in Minnesota, came onto the field after the top of the 8th to talk with plate umpire Jim Wolf before heading toward the clubhouse. Coach Bill Evers took over for Baldelli. Rays rookie Wande