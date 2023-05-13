Mets vs. Nationals Highlights

The Canadian Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joseph Woll is in line to get the nod in another must-win moment. The rookie goaltender is scheduled to start Game 5 of Toronto's second-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers after putting up a 24-save performance in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 victory Wednesday night that kept their season alive. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday before the team flew north that Ilya Samsonov remains unavailable with an upper-body injury. Matt Murray is slated to serve as t