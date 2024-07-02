Mets vs. Nationals Highlights
J.D. Martinez and the Mets defeat James Wood and the Nationals, 9-7
J.D. Martinez and the Mets defeat James Wood and the Nationals, 9-7
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
Vincent Goodwill and Sam Amick from The Athletic catch up on NBA free agency after the first day of movement, including Paul George leaving the Clippers to sign with the 76ers.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth for about a month.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss if Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line when the USMNT faces off against Uruguay, England’s national team finding a way to survive in the Euro and the mess that is Mexcio’s national team.
James Harden is staying with the Clippers.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the USMNT's match against Uruguay on Monday.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
J.B. Bickerstaff was fired five weeks ago, but he didn't stay unemployed for long.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
"Well, for us, Andrew was fine," Canada GM Rowan Barrett said. "... And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they’re holding him out."
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Only Gordie Howe and Ken Griffey Sr. have played with their sons on the same team at the top level of American professional sports.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Where will LeBron James' son be taken in the second?
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.