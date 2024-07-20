Mets vs. Marlins Highlights

- Advertisement
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
Jake Paul hasn’t really fought anyone out for blood like "Platinum" Mike Perry.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Dalton Knecht posted 20 points and 7 rebounds.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
In today's edition: The chaos of Copa América, the AL wins the All-Star Game, the breakout star of the NBA Summer League, NFL training camps begin, and more.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Tedford missed the team's bowl game at the end of 2023 because of medical concerns.
Dolan's letter to the NBA board of governors, in which he again complained about revenue sharing, was practically dripping with disdain.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the highlights that came from the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, as well as make their picks for the newly-reformatted Home Run Derby and take a look at the whacky weekend in baseball.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
That's a new one.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
"This is inexcusable."
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.