Mets vs. Marlins Highlights
Mark Vientos slugged two home runs and Kodai Senga tossed six strong innings, powering the Mets to an 8-3 win over the Marlins
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
The Blue Jays have the American League's most difficult remaining schedule, but their path to the playoffs is now crystal clear.
Yusei Kikuchi could have a career as a marathon napper once his baseball days are done.
Baseball's pennant race is heating up as the top MLB teams push for the playoffs. Keep up with standings, clinching scenarios here.
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
The Blue Jays rookie has slowed down in recent days after starting his MLB career on an unprecedented heater.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night. Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York. Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, accord
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected outfielder Cam Eden to the big-league roster on Wednesday and optioned infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A Buffalo. Eden hit .257 over 131 games for the Bisons this season. He had three homers, 48 RBIs and 53 stolen bases. Clement hit .380 (19-for-50) over 30 games for the Blue Jays with one homer and 10 RBIs. However, he had just two hits in 10 at-bats over his last seven games. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated infielder Mason
The Fox News host fumbled her take on the alleged fatal beating of a New England Patriots fan.
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer celebrated his 34th birthday with his 57th career leadoff homer, Bo Bichette hit a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-1 on Tuesday night. Toronto stayed one game ahead of Seattle and Texas for the second AL wild card. The Yankees are seven back for the last playoff spot, needing to overcome the Mariners and Rangers. Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) was pulled as a precaution one batter into the sixth because of a left upper trap muscle cramp a
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing plans for a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, which is a positive development for baseball fans in Florida. Indirectly, it could also mean great things for baseball fans in a couple other cities — eventually. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear several times over the past few years that he's interested in expanding to 32 teams, but that sentiment came with a caveat: All current 30 big league teams needed to have stable stadium situations before
The Canadian clubs swapped assets on Tuesday after reports that Montreal was looking to move DeSmith given their crowded crease.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas manager Bruce Bochy felt the Rangers had everything set up nicely to go to Will Smith with a one-run lead in the eighth inning. Things went sideways in a hurry, especially after Smith promptly walked Boston’s No. 8 hitter and gave up a double to the ninth-place batter who didn’t have a hit in his previous 17 at-bats. Rob Refsnyder had a two-run single right after hot-hitting Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with one out, and Adam Duvall followed with a sacrifi
Bo Bichette has been the Blue Jays' best player for much of the season, and he appears poised to re-assume that mantle down the stretch.
Here's your heartwarming MMA story of the day, thanks to Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.
Dana White says they have to do a trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko given the split draw.
The former Yankees pitcher weighs in on the Los Angeles Angels star's season-ending injury