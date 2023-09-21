Mets vs. Marlins Highlights

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night. Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York. Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, accord