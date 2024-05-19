Mets vs. Marlins Highlights
J.D. Martinez and the Mets take on Otto Lopez and the Marlins on May 18, 2024
J.D. Martinez's homer in the bottom of the 9th inning ended the Braves' no-hit bid.
The Mets are one of eight teams debuting City Connect uniforms this season.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Fury and Usyk finally fought for all of the heavyweight titles Saturday with the Ukrainian fighter coming out on top.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Sitting last in the AL East with regression throughout the lineup, the Blue Jays will soon have to face the reality of being sellers at this year's trade deadline.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler will likely avoid the most serious charges filed against him stemming from Friday morning's altercation with police.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Heading into 2024, these 10 pitchers were being counted on to lead their teams. Here's how their squads have managed without them and what we can expect going forward.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Even without his Apple deal and his equity in Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is making more money than all but a few MLS teams.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.