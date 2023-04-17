Mets vs. A's Highlights
Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor both hit clutch home runs, boosting the Mets to a 4-3 victory over the A's
Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor both hit clutch home runs, boosting the Mets to a 4-3 victory over the A's
Nima Momeni stabbed the CashApp founder over an apparent dispute related to Momeni's sister, according to court documents.
After nearly 60 years, a Toronto ice cream man says serving his customers still tastes as sweet as it did in the 1960s. Despite his long career he has no plans to quit, and says he’ll keep serving up ice cream as long as he is standing.
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box quickly enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
Drew Doughty wasn't part of the Kings' seven-game playoff showdown with the Edmonton Oilers last year. Could he be a difference-maker for the Kings?
The volunteer was bleeding from the head after the impact, but luckily a physician from Indiana was just feet away.
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
TORONTO — Alek Manoah wants to start throwing punches instead of wearing them. Manoah took the loss as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped an 8-1 decision to Tampa Bay on Sunday as the Rays avoided a three-game sweep. Manoah gave up seven over those runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings although he struck out five. After the game the 25-year-old Manoah put the loss in perspective, saying life can been harder than getting shelled on the mound. "I've had my butt kicked plenty of times, so getting my butt