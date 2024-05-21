Mets vs. Guardians Highlights
Ben Lively and the Guardians defeat Francisco Lindor and the Mets, 3-1
J.D. Martinez's homer in the bottom of the 9th inning ended the Braves' no-hit bid.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
Xander Schauffele is now the first player to ever shoot a 62 multiple times in a major championship.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
The Knicks are a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.