Mets vs. Cubs Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York MetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chicago CubsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Pete Alonso drives in the Mets' two runs in win
Pete Alonso drives in the Mets' two runs in win
OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi
MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin
Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.
Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators
Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an entertaining but often chippy Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the endzone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahead 30-24. Shaq Richardson cemented the win
The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five
Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f
Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia's game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday's game with an apparent hand injury. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski tol
Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.
EUGENE, Ore. — For much of Andre De Grasse's 100-metre heat on Friday night, the rust from not racing and the ravages of COVID-19 seemed apparent. But with about 20 metres to go, the six-time Olympic medallist found another gear to surge into second place, automatically qualifying for Saturday's semifinals at the world track and field championships. "Good to just kind of get the rust off today," De Grasse said. "So, now I can just … let it all out (Saturday) in the semifinals. It's going to be a
MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ
TORONTO — Devlin DeFrancesco has reached a new career high at his hometown IndyCar race. The 22-year-old IndyCar rookie finished 12th in qualifying on Saturday and will have his highest-ever position on the starting grid for the Honda Indy Toronto. DeFrancesco said he was thrilled to have the result on the Exhibition Place street track that was so formative for him as a young racing fan. "This was actually my first IndyCar race that I came to when I was 12 years old," said DeFrancesco. "I was st