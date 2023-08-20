Mets vs. Cardinals Highlights
Pete Alonso and DJ Stewart belted homers and Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam, backing Kodai Senga's gem to lead the Mets to a win
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
This was an incompletion but it was still a remarkable throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi
SURREY, B.C. — A video of a fourth-quarter touchdown throw from ex-B.C. Lion Nathan Rourke went viral on social media last week in his first pre-season game for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. In the video, the 25-year-old Victoria native evades three tacklers before a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman grabs hold of Rourke by the waist. As he was being pulled down, Rourke managed to throw a 21-yard pass to Qadree Ollison to seal the 28-23 win. He ran in a four-yard TD just a few minutes earlier —
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media — and the “Hard Knocks” film crew — have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly unce
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
Little League coaches have long been saying it to rally their teams: “Everybody hits!” The old phrase is a lot truer this year. At this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League, batting format has changed. Now, the batting order consists of every player on the roster, even when teams have 14 players, to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved,” Little League said i
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put