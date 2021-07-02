Mets vs. Braves Highlights
Freeman, Riley lead the Braves over the Mets, 4-3
With Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the bench, his Bucks moved within a win of the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.
The Raptors will be without Jalen Harris for at least one year.
Coors Field will be littered with Blue Jays at this year's MLB All-Star Game.
It's almost unfair that the Lightning can deploy the world's best goaltender to bail them out of the rare scenarios in which they're outmatched.
The Dodgers are leaving MLB to make a decision on Trevor Bauer.
If Damian Lillard's time in Portland is up, would the Raptors conside a trade package that included OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and the 4th round draft pick?
The NFL's investigation into Washington's team culture has ended with a $10 million fine.
For better and worse, it was more about what Montreal did in its loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Thursday.
While Masai Ujiri's contract is running out, the Raptors president has been seen actively scouting, increasingly the likelihood he re-signs in Toronto.
The split came just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was set to defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about the Basketball Africa League, along with other insights about what he's learned as an NBA executive.
Reggie Bush won the Heisman in 2005 but was forced to forfeit it after the NCAA ruled that he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC.
Beverley not only apologized, he wished Paul luck in the NBA Finals.
PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven solid innings, Pavin Smith and Josh Reddick homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday night. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak and ended its nine-game skid against the Giants. Kelly (5-7) allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He has won his last three outings — the only three Diamondbacks wins over their past 27 games. The right-hander stopped Arizona's 17-game s
Brook Lopez led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Atlanta Hawks in game five of the Eastner Conference Finals, day one of the NCAA’s NIL policy was nuts and the NFL levied out some hefty fines.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Thursday night. Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon (1-1), who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line. Cincinnati salvaged the series finale and finally stopped the Padres, who had beaten the Reds si
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman just wanted another chance after striking out four times. The reigning NL MVP singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night despite 14 whiffs by Mets ace Jacob deGrom. “When you’re having the game that I was having, you want another opportunity,” Freeman said. “Just a great inning after they scored that run in the top of the ninth. That was a h
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Gallagher scored the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Thursday night to snap an eight-game winless streak. Austin (3-5-4) won for the first time since back-to-back victories on April 24 and May 1. Gallagher opened the scoring with a sliding finish of a give-and-go with Tomás Pochettino in the 28th minute. It was expansion Austin's first goal since a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on June 12. Diego Fagundez took a misplayed ba
Sha'Carri Richardson, who won the 100-meter dash at U.S. Olympic Trials last month, reportedly tested positive for cannabis at trials.