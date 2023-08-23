Mets vs. Braves Highlights
Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna both homered to back Bryce Elder, who tossed five strong innings as the Braves beat the Mets, 3-2
Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna both homered to back Bryce Elder, who tossed five strong innings as the Braves beat the Mets, 3-2
There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
The LSU gymnast and TikTok star has been enjoying her downtime ahead of the start of her senior year
BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Belt homered on Mike Baumann's first pitch in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Orioles' three-game winning streak and cut their lead in the American League East over second-place Tampa Bay to two games. With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th, Belt hit a liner into the right-field seats for his 14th homer, and t
Erik Compton allegedly threw his wife's phone in a pool and threw her against a wall, according to Miami-Dade police.
The brand new home is in Broward County.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
How historically bad are this year's Yankees, and how did it get so ugly? Some key numbers from the Yankees' season to forget.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast. He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships. Because really, slow and steady is more Knigh
From Aitana Bonmati to Colombia’s heroics against Germany, Telegraph Sport look at some of the highlights and lowlights of the tournament and give our awards.
Jason Kelce said his hit on Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was over the line, with the Eagles center saying he got carried away.
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
Earlier in the tournament, India's Praggnanandhaa had defeated the world's second and third ranked players.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry saying he's the greatest point guard of all time.
At times Brandon Belt's production has invited skepticism, but in recent weeks he's been a force at the dish.
Luis Rubiales has since apologized, after initially dismissing uproar over the incident.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their leadership on the baseball side amid another disappointing season. Williams was in his 11th season in his position after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 seasons. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012. The White Sox are finishing a miserable season. They had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago
Canadian men's national team coach John Herdman is considered the frontrunner to become the next head coach of Toronto FC.
Mailloux was charged in Sweden in 2020 for distributing a sexually explicit photo of one of his partners without their consent.