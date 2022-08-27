Mets Outfielder Watches Calmly as Security Wrestles Field Invader

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte appeared cool and collected as he watched security guards and police officers grapple with a fan who had invaded the field and tried to escape their custody.

Video taken by Jose Castro during a pause in the Subway Series game against the New York Yankees on August 22 shows security guards trying to the field invader down on the ground as Marte lingered close by, observing with interest.

When the fan almost escapes the grip of a security guard, NYPD officers and other security officials rush over to help pin him down again.

The man was eventually escorted off the field while some fans in the crowd shouted profanities at him. Credit: @lesgomez___ via Storyful