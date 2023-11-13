Metropolitan Ministries asking for donations to serve families ahead of holidays

It's the first weekend of distribution in Hillsborough and Pasco counties as Metropolitan Ministries helps families serve up meals for the holidays. This year, organizers said they are at capacity as the number of people needing some help continues to climb. “The need is really big... We are budgeted to serve 30,000 families between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and for the first time since anyone can remember, we have already gotten to capacity for holiday assistance," Brensey Thompson, Director of Marketing, said.