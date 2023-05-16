New MetroHealth CEO pushes for equitable healthcare for everyone
MetroHealth's new CEO Dr. Airica Steed came in more than five months ago with a big mission: To eliminate the racial inequities in healthcare within her hospital system.
MetroHealth's new CEO Dr. Airica Steed came in more than five months ago with a big mission: To eliminate the racial inequities in healthcare within her hospital system.
Rudy Giuliani has been accused of making an employee perform oral sex on him while he was on the phone to Donald Trump.
"The idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred Putin is flatly wrong," Bolton said of Trump's influence over Russia while on CNN.
"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
Reuters/Elizabeth FrantzColorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has filed to divorce her husband of two decades, according to court records obtained Tuesday by The Daily Beast.The April 25 filing seeks to dissolve her marriage to Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons. An affidavit of service, also obtained by The Daily Beast, indicated that Jayson Boebert appeared to be caught off guard by the court proceedings. He chased away a process server with an expletive-laden tirade and let his dogs
She said "pretty much everything" her father-in-law said had come true. Critics begged to differ.
Fox joins Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as this year's cover stars
While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor detailed what happened to his youngest child, daughter Ava the day before her 4th birthday
"The Russian soldiers have no motivation. They don't understand what they are doing here," a Ukrainian officer said of opposing forces in Bakhmut.
‘Captain Marvel’ actor serves as a juror for this year’s festival
The mom-of-two marked Mother's Day posing in a form-fitted, black, strapless cutout jumpsuit.
Former Trump administration aides say his boorish behaviour towards women didn’t stop when he was in the White House. Andrew Feinberg reports
A recently released TMZ documentary claims that Spears drinks high-caffeine beverages "by the gallons" and that she is a "binge sleeper."
Prigozhin told Ukrainian officials he would reveal the locations of Russian soldiers if they pulled back from the front lines of Bakhmut, WaPo reports.
Mr Giuliani reportedly claimed he would split the $2 million fee with then-president Donald Trump
"Whoever is in charge of making this movie has not read the book," TikToker Chloe Breana said after photos from the "It Ends with Us" set surfaced.
The 81-year-old has made history by being the oldest person to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - and she isn't the only celebrity proving swimwear is for all ages.
"I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart told the magazine.
(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he wants the Ethics Committee to launch an expedited review of scandal-plagued Representative George Santos as Democrats seek to expel the New York Republican from Congress.Most Read from BloombergA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersDebt Deadlock Spurs Late-Day Slide in US Stocks: Markets WrapGoogle Billionaire Sergey Brin Gifts $600 Million in Surging SharesChicago’s Empty Office Towers Threaten Its Future as
It's official, Miley Cyrus is the undisputed queen of sideboob in a selection of new photographs she shared to Instagram.
The internet's murmurs of dating rumors between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian got some serious cold water tossed on them by Brady's rep, Page Six, and Entertainment Tonight this afternoon.