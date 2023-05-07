Metro Detroiters celebrate the historic coronation of King Charles III

The Telegraph

You’ve got to love Britain. Honestly, you do – it’s not worth taking the risk while Suella Braverman’s spies are about. But you’ve especially got to love Britain on rare weekends like this. Because, when you think about it, which other country in the world could host a party with a 1,000 year-old religious ceremony at its heart, featuring an ancient spoon, a gospel choir and a septuagenarian momentarily embarking on a strip tease, with guests ranging from the Queen of Bhutan to the bloke off Rep