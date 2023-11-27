Metro Detroit Weather: Cold & snowy start to the week
Snow showers and squalls continue today with cold temps near freezing. Winds will make it feel like the 20s and teens today and tomorrow.
Along with the chilliest temperatures of the season thus far, the lake-effect machine is getting ready to kick into high hear, giving parts of southern Ontario a significant shot of snow through mid-week
Melita Dyson was 18 and working as a nurse's aid in Black Tickle, Labrador in 1978. She was washing dishes at the nursing station on the evening of Nov. 13 when she saw something strange outside, just as the sun was setting. "The beginning part was flat," Dyson recalled, speaking to CBC News from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "Honest to goodness, it was like a saucer."Dyson called over the nurse, Elizabeth McKibbon, who called more people from around the community to take a look. Melita Dy
Whale Watchers in California’s Monterey Bay spent Thanksgiving Day watching orcas showing a new pod member how to hunt sea lions.
A messy Colorado low could bring the first widespread snowfall to southern Ontario on Sunday, opening up a multi-day snow squall event
Environment Canada is warning of storm surges in northeastern New Brunswick, and heavy snow in the northwest.The federal weather agency has issued storm surge warnings for the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche County areas, and snowfall warnings for the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas."Impacts from storm surge are expected, including coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris, and localized coastal road washouts," Environment Canada says in its w
Workers at a bear sanctuary in Pristina are working hard to look after a lion that wants to play in the snow and bears who were removed from their natural habitat when they were cubs and also enjoy the snowy conditions because they do not hibernate any more. As the winter's first snowfall blanketed Pristina Bear Sanctuary in the Kosovan capital, visitors enjoyed the sight of a lion playing before quickly taking shelter indoors where a heater was installed to fend off temperatures which fell below freezing. The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients.
Blustery conditions and steady rain will close out the final days of November across the East Coast
In the Magaguadavic watershed in southwestern New Brunswick, there's one lake that is home to a unique pair of rainbow smelt populations.And it's the only home for them in the world.That's why classifying Lake Utopia as a key biodiversity area was a "no-brainer" for those looking into the fish.Key biodiversity areas are identified by the Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada, and areas need to meet criteria either on a national or global scale.Ciara Raudsepp-Hearne, the KBA Canada director for
A burst of sea-effect snow will make their mark across Atlantic Canada, while wet snow migrates over the Burin and Avalon Peninsula over the weekend
Multiple states are under winter weather alerts across the country Sunday as millions of Americans prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that “moderate to heavy snowfall” will continue to impact the Southern Rockies and the Central Plains regions, including most of Kansas. It said the storm…
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday thanked Ukraine's military for fighting Russian attacks and its rescue services for tackling the consequences of extreme winter weather that he said had deprived about 400 settlements in 10 regions of power. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said relentless, intense battles were ongoing in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, while "extremely challenging weather" was affecting areas from Kyiv region in the north to Odesa in the south. In Russian-controlled territory, Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior Moscow-installed official, said nearly half a million people were without power in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.
Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
The large non-tropical low-pressure system we have followed as it looped across the central Atlantic remains very disorganized.
Get the forecast details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet as a gusty system races across Atlantic Canada.
Lake-Effect Snow Warnings have been issued along the eastern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario as the region braces for the first significant multiday lake-effect snowstorm of the season that will kick into high gear starting Monday.
Manatees are a once-rare sight that have grown increasingly familiar in Florida. But danger still lurks in the water.
From investing in a "smart" thermostat to getting an energy efficient audit, experts share how to keep your house warm while saving money.
With the breakneck pace at which the planet has been warming, accelerating the speed at which the world deploys solutions is crucial — and artificial intelligence could help.