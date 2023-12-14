Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly starts with mild finishes
Cold again this morning but a warming trend begins this afternoon. Temps will be at or above average through the weekend.
A video shows the “absolutely amazing day.”
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
“Now that is the look of relaxation!”
"There are literally millions of goldfish in the Great Lakes, if not tens of millions," biology professor Nicholas Mandrak told The New York Times
More reflective weather for this time of the year returns to Alberta Thursday, with colder temperatures arriving alongside snow –– up to 10 cm possible for some areas
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.
An “extremely low tide” revealed the strange mounds, officials say.
Researchers identified two new tiny species in Uruguay and Brazil.
OTTAWA — Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the "monumental" outcome of the United Nations climate summit. It's the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai. The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warne
Severing up weather whiplash for Alberta, going from mild to slushy snow for Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
It was a bad year for maple syrup production in New Brunswick — and across Canada for that matter.New Brunswick saw a 35 per cent drop in maple syrup production stemming from poor weather conditions, according to data released by Statistics Canada.The country as a whole saw a 40.1 per cent drop.It's a tough pill to swallow after 2022, which yielded record-high production.Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said extreme cold followed directly by wa
Cats may have a reputation as fussy eaters but scientists have found they actually eat anything they can get their paws on.
(Bloomberg) -- The city of Beijing canceled flights and shut schools Wednesday as national authorities warned of heavy snowfall expected across northern China.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to Encourage Staff DeparturesJPMorgan Is in a Fight Over Its Client’s Lost $50 Million FortuneElon Musk Is Planning a New University in AustinTesla Recalls 2 Million Cars to Fix Autopilot Safety FlawsFed Pivots to Rate Cuts as Inflation Heads Toward 2% GoalNearly half of flight
DENVER (AP) — Just weeks before the deadline for Colorado to reintroduce gray wolves under a voter-approved initiative, representatives of the cattle industry association are suing state and federal agencies in the hopes of delaying the predators' release. The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association say in the lawsuit filed Monday that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services failed to adequately review the effects of reintroducing up to 50 wolves over the next seve
Four energy companies announced on Tuesday two separate green hydrogen projects in Italy as they move to offer clean fuels to their customers and take advantage of money coming from the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund. Italian gas grid operator Snam and utility Hera said they had signed an agreement to develop a green hydrogen production site near the northern city of Modena. Separately the Italian unit of France's Engie and gas distributor Società Gasdotti Italia (SGI) together with local industry lobby Consorzio Industriale Lazio said they would produce the green fuel near Rome.
Planted in 1924, the palm trees of Torquay’s public gardens have long been the seafront town’s pride and joy, welcoming generations of visitors to the English Riviera.
The Arctic experienced the warmest summer on record this year, contributing to extraordinary wildfires and melting glaciers while threatening the rest of the world with problems including higher sea levels, a U.S. report said on Tuesday. Summer surface air temperatures in the Arctic were the highest since at least 1900 as the Arctic continues to warm twice as fast as the rest of the globe because of human-caused climate change, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) 2023 Arctic Report Card. Greenland lost another 350 trillion pounds (158.7 billion metric tons) of mass from its ice sheet, extending a trend of losing land ice since 1998.
Interpol and the World Customs Organization said Tuesday they seized 53 primates, four big cats and more than 1,300 birds, as well as some 300 kilograms of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, and rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion teeth and paws in their sweeping annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking that this year covered 133 countries. Interpol said it coordinated around 500 arrests worldwide from Oct. 2 to 27. This year’s operation marks the highest participation in Operation Thunder since its inception in 2017.
Several killer whales from Mexico and points south were spotted off Los Angeles County on Monday, attracting crowds of whale watchers.
The species was named for its “large, robust, armored body,” researchers said.