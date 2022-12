Skywatchers were delighted on the night of December 13-14 as the Geminids meteor shower reached its annual peak.

On December 13, NASA tweeted that “waning gibbous moon will make it harder to view most of the shower, but the Geminids burn so bright, up to 30-40 should be visible per hour!”

This footage was published by Tomoko Arai, and shows a meteor streaking through the Tokyo sky. Credit: Tomoko Arai via Storyful