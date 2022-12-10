Meta's Data Scraping & GDPR Violations, Securing Your WhatsApp

Cybersecurity News, December 9th, 2022. Talk Nerdy To Me is a weekly show highlighting IT and Cybersecurity news and tips. My mission is to provide helpful content and to be a valuable source to assist businesses to keep their organizations secure. 🤖 Contact me on my site to get a free dark web scan or risk assessment: https://cinchit.com/locations/tempe-az/ or email me at vasil.dimovski@cinchit.com 👍Connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vasildimovski/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- There are a couple of things you can do on WhatsApp to make sure that your disclosed information will not benefit threat actors:  Do not answer calls and text messages from unknown members. Block anyone who raises suspicion.  Enable 2FA as soon as possible – head to WhatsApp Settings-Account and turn the feature on.  Check that your profile information is not publicly visible. Go to Settings-Privacy and choose who can see your profile picture, “about” information, and other account details. Make sure you share those only with a small group of people.  Don’t fall for scam support messages. Scammers offering their “help” by redirecting WhatsApp users to experts who allegedly can help get the hacked account back. The only way to recover a hacked account is by contacting official support. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧾Story Links: Meta's data scraping, GDPR violations and Securing your WhatsApp: https://cybernews.com/editorial/meta-data-scraping/ Personal data leak check link: https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/ Password leak checker: https://cybernews.com/password-leak-check/ Best password managers to use: https://cybernews.com/best-password-managers/ Darknet's Largest Mobile Malware Marketplace Threatens Users Worldwide: https://thehackernews.com/2022/12/darknets-largest-mobile-malware.html ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Talk Nerdy To Me is sponsored by: 🛡️ IronClad CyberSecurity (www.ironcladcybersecurity.com) 🚬 JSK Cigars (www.jassumkral.com/) 💻 Cinch I.T. (www.cinchit.com) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thank you for watching and Please Don't forget to Subscribe to my Channel and join me on Locals for exclusive content. #cybernews #infosec #cybersecurity #infosecnews #cybersecuritytips #podcast #technews #informationsecurity