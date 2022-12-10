Meta's Data Scraping & GDPR Violations, Securing Your WhatsApp
Cybersecurity News, December 9th, 2022. Talk Nerdy To Me is a weekly show highlighting IT and Cybersecurity news and tips. My mission is to provide helpful content and to be a valuable source to assist businesses to keep their organizations secure. 🤖 Contact me on my site to get a free dark web scan or risk assessment: https://cinchit.com/locations/tempe-az/ or email me at vasil.dimovski@cinchit.com 👍Connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vasildimovski/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- There are a couple of things you can do on WhatsApp to make sure that your disclosed information will not benefit threat actors: Do not answer calls and text messages from unknown members. Block anyone who raises suspicion. Enable 2FA as soon as possible – head to WhatsApp Settings-Account and turn the feature on. Check that your profile information is not publicly visible. Go to Settings-Privacy and choose who can see your profile picture, “about” information, and other account details. Make sure you share those only with a small group of people. Don’t fall for scam support messages. Scammers offering their “help” by redirecting WhatsApp users to experts who allegedly can help get the hacked account back. The only way to recover a hacked account is by contacting official support. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧾Story Links: Meta's data scraping, GDPR violations and Securing your WhatsApp: https://cybernews.com/editorial/meta-data-scraping/ Personal data leak check link: https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/ Password leak checker: https://cybernews.com/password-leak-check/ Best password managers to use: https://cybernews.com/best-password-managers/ Darknet's Largest Mobile Malware Marketplace Threatens Users Worldwide: https://thehackernews.com/2022/12/darknets-largest-mobile-malware.html ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Talk Nerdy To Me is sponsored by: 🛡️ IronClad CyberSecurity (www.ironcladcybersecurity.com) 🚬 JSK Cigars (www.jassumkral.com/) 💻 Cinch I.T. (www.cinchit.com) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thank you for watching and Please Don't forget to Subscribe to my Channel and join me on Locals for exclusive content. #cybernews #infosec #cybersecurity #infosecnews #cybersecuritytips #podcast #technews #informationsecurity