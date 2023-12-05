Meta faces $600 million lawsuit from Spanish media
STORY: A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets has
filed a $600 million lawsuit against Meta Platforms
citing unfair competition in the advertising
market in a case that could impact the entire EU
The complainants include Prisa, which
publishes Spain’s main newspaper El Pais
The lawsuit alleges Meta Platforms violated
EU data protection rules between 2018 and 2023
saying its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms
collected personal user data without express consent
and that ads designed using that data
constitute unfair competition
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment