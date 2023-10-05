Met Office Weather 5th October
With cold air intensifying a disturbance over Eastern Canada, it’ll be a recipe for wet snow across northern Ontario this upcoming holiday weekend --just a week after all-time, warm October temperatures peppered the region.
Puerto Rico is also getting heavy rains.
Thanksgiving weekend may require an extra chair for one uninvited guest from the tropics
It's October and unusually warm temperatures are just as normal as a Prairie snowfall
Toronto is seeing record-breaking heat today, with temperatures climbing far above typical October weather. Environment Canada says the temperature in the city is 29 C this afternoon, when the average high for the day should be 17 C. With sunny skies and the humidity, the weather agency says it could actually feel like it's 33 C. Environment Canada says the previous heat record set for Oct. 3 was in 2001, when Toronto saw a high of 27 C. The evening is expected to cool off at 17 C, and the agenc
Will South Carolina get hit with a deep freeze this winter? How much rain will fall? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac and NOAA forecast.
The Prairie provinces will be impacted by the polar vortex this week, bringing almost freezing level temps and snow to certain regions. It will however be short lived as a building ridge will push the cold out and replace it with above-seasonal warmth. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power has more.
With great abundance comes risk. Forecasters are warning of another potentially wet winter fueled by El Niño, which could bring levee breaches and flooding.
Tropical Storm Philippe brought heavy rain to the northern Caribbean islands on Tuesday, October 3, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.Satellite footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the “slowly” moving Philippe bringing tropical storm conditions to the northeastern Leeward Islands.The NHC said tropical storm conditions would continue for Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands through Tuesday.As of Tuesday at 2 pm ET, Philippe was located approximately 55 miles (90 km) northeast of St Thomas, moving northwest at 10 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
The south of England could match temperatures at European holiday destinations such as Athens and Barcelona.
Last month’s average temperature was 0.93 degrees Celsius (1.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average for September. “It’s just mind-blowing really,” said Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo. “This is not a fancy weather statistic,” Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto said in an email.
Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into Kansas City area overnight Tuesday as a cold front stalls over the metro.
