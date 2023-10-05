Met Office Weather 5th October

The Canadian Press

Toronto is seeing record-breaking heat today, with temperatures climbing far above typical October weather. Environment Canada says the temperature in the city is 29 C this afternoon, when the average high for the day should be 17 C. With sunny skies and the humidity, the weather agency says it could actually feel like it's 33 C. Environment Canada says the previous heat record set for Oct. 3 was in 2001, when Toronto saw a high of 27 C. The evening is expected to cool off at 17 C, and the agenc