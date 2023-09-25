Met Office Weather 25th September
The first named storm of the season could bring gusts of up to 80mph in some places.
The first named storm of the 2023-24 season is likely to bring some impacts from strong winds and rain.
A severe storm hit Miller Grove, in northeast Texas, on September 24.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, alerting residents to the possibility of winds up to 70 mph and half-dollar-sized hail.Footage shared by storm chaser Chad Casey shows lightning during the storm. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful
Wind warnings are in effect for some areas as a strong, moisture-laden system swings into the coast to begin the new workweek
A wet summer lurched into an exceptionally dry September for much of Ontario and Quebec, with no sign of relief any time soon
The first strong fall storm of the year isn't taking it easy on British Columbia.
A storm arriving on the West Coast on Sunday will kick off a rainy spell for parts of the B.C. coast. High winds are possible Sunday night into Monday
Forecasters are warning high winds and heavy rain could hit parts of the British Columbia coastline during the first storm of the fall season starting Sunday night. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Vancouver Island's coastal areas including Greater Victoria and much of the province's central coast down to the northern portion of Sunshine Coast including Powell River. The weather agency says some areas could get wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour through to Monday evening, w
Tropical Storm Philippe formed with 40 mph winds about 1,045 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Philippe is moving toward the west at about 14 mph.
Parts of central and southern Alberta didn't see as much tornado activity over the summer compared to past seasons due to the smoky aftermath of this year's wildfires, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.Forecasters recorded 21 confirmed tornadoes in Alberta from May to September. Four of those storms were recorded as being severe, while the remaining 17 were classified as non-supercell tornadoes.Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Cha
The first official week of fall has brought a strong storm to the west coast, with wind and rain to start the week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Storm surge from Tropical Storm Ophelia caused coastal flooding along the United States’ eastern seaboard on Saturday, September 23, after the storm made landfall in North Carolina earlier that morning.Footage captured by Instagram user @thecozylifeac shows floodwaters outside their home in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday.Although the storm weakened to a post tropical depression by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center warned that coastal flooding and flash flooding remained possible for the area throughout Sunday. Credit: @thecozylifeac via Storyful
