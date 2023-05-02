Met Gala red carpet left empty
Chris Bassitt coughed up a grand slam in the first inning, but the home run wouldn't have happened if not for a missed call from the umpire.
As the calendar flips to May, Fred Zinkie has an extensive list of players who offer long-term upside for fantasy managers.
Expert picks for Game 7 of the first-round series between the rival Devils and Rangers. Who advances to face the Hurricanes?
"I was so happy I got it done, got that weight lifted off my shoulders."
Pirates are off to 20-9 start, the best record in the National League. “We’re fast, we’re dynamic,” says new $100 million man Bryan Reynolds.
Clayton Kershaw gave up two hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings Saturday night in the Dodgers' 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Marlins are 16-13 so far this season and have held their own against some of the league’s more competitive teams.
There are five months of the MLB regular season still to be played, but let’s pass out the early hardware for the month of April.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines. New York announced the move before Monday night's series opener against Cleveland. The move is move retroactive to Friday. Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas
Here are three teams with surprisingly sunny outlooks and three that, through the season’s first month, have holes to climb out of.
TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit two of Seattle’s four home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the 10th inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak. Toronto was one strike away from completing a three-game sweep and extending its winning streak to seven, but Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford hit a game-tying single off Yimi Garcia in the ninth. Raleigh won it with a two-run shot off Zach Pop (1-1), scoring automatic runner Eugenio
Eddie Rosario blisters a bases-clearing double to right-center field, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead in the top of the 6th inning
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83. The St. Louis Cardinals announced his death Sunday. The team did not cite when he died or the cause of death. “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, s
Wander Franco homered leading off the seventh inning to end Lance Lynn’s no-hit bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for 10 runs in the inning and beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Saturday night. Randy Arozarena added two homers, one in the seventh and another in the ninth, for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 23-5. “That was the strategy we came up with early in the game, not get a hit in six innings and just explode in the seventh inning on,” Arozarena said jokingly through a translator.
Tributes have poured in for the 21-year-old baseball player who was not in city for game, according to university, but a trip with teammates.
Jacob deGrom left Friday's game against the Yankees early and was placed on the injured list due to a right elbow injury.
Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning drive to center field, a no-doubt home run. Ohtani's shot off Colin Rea reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season on an 85.9 mph cutter from Rea (0-2).
Eloy Jiménez collected four hits and Andrew Vaughn hit a walk-off three-run home run to give the White Sox a 12-9 win over the Rays
MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Francisco Giants centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski is likely headed to the injured list after hurting his left hamstring in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres. The 32-year-old sprinted and dived for Matt Carpenter's eighth-inning bloop. The ball popped out of Yastrzemski's glove for a tiebreaking, two-run double. “The second step, I felt a pop in my left hammy. I just kind of felt like I was at the point where it already happened, so I might as well try and catch the b