Met Gala red carpet left empty

Associated Press

Wander Franco homered leading off the seventh inning to end Lance Lynn’s no-hit bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for 10 runs in the inning and beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Saturday night. Randy Arozarena added two homers, one in the seventh and another in the ninth, for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 23-5. “That was the strategy we came up with early in the game, not get a hit in six innings and just explode in the seventh inning on,” Arozarena said jokingly through a translator.