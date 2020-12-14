Messi scores late to lift Barca to 1-0 win over Levante

VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM BARCELONA 1-0 WIN OVER LEVANTE

"We know our situation in the league, we knew that with three games at home for this week we need to win it to have more points and to leave a little bit the bad situation behind us in the league and we did a good job today, it was difficult but we deserve to win tonight. We will expect Real Sociedad, a really good team, is on top in the league, and we need to do the things better, but I think and hope that we will have more confidence about the win of tonight."

STORY: Lionel Messi dragged a nervous Barcelona to a 1-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday (December 13) to cool tensions after a chaotic week at the Catalan club.

Barca had dominated the game but failed to keep their composure in front of goal until Messi latched on to a through ball from Frenkie de Jong and thumped it in off the far post in the 76th minute.

The Argentine punched the air more in relief than celebration, having fired blanks in Barca's recent painful defeats by Cadiz and Juventus.

Barca were still made to sweat to gain all three points, surviving a late VAR review for a possible handball against Samuel Umtiti plus a last-gasp volley from Levante player Son which landed in the hands of keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The win lifted Barca up to eighth in the standings on 17 points after 11 games, closing the gap with leaders Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico Madrid to nine points.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said afterwards he was more interested in ensuring his side beat Levante rather than focusing on the manner in which they won.

Koeman brought on defender Samuel Umtiti for striker Antoine Griezmann late on to help his side see out the game and was forced to defend what was interpreted as a defensive move unbefitting of a Barcelona coach.

"I didn't care how we won the game," Koeman told a news conference.

"We knew we'd have to face corners and set pieces and that we had to defend by whichever way possible."

The Dutch coach appeared frustrated with being questioned by his tactics by reporters, who he accused of seeking controversy.

"That is the typical question people ask when they are looking to cause a stir," he fired back.

"Throughout my whole life I've always understood that when you're 1-0 up, even if you are in control, you have to be able to defend. If you can't understand that, you might as well give up."

"It was very important to win because of our position in the table. I'm happy with the team because we did what we had to do," Koeman added.

"Once again we had a lot of chances but could only score one goal. It's also related to our confidence, because if you are a forward and you score you feel more confident in your next game. I hope on Wednesday we can prove that we can play better."

(Production: David Grip)