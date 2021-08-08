Messi bids a tearful goodbye to FC Barcelona

It took Lionel Messi more than a minute to start this emotional farewell news conference on Sunday (August 8) at FC Barcelona,

where the soccer icon confirmed he'd be leaving the team -- a team where he's spent his entire career.

With tears running down his cheeks, he told the news conference that this is without a doubt, the most difficult moment of his career.

And it’s a glittering career that started 21 years ago, when the Argentine was just 13 years old. The 34-year-old leaves as the club’s all-time scorer with 682, and 35 trophies.

"I grew up with the values of this club. I always tried to handle myself with humility, respect, and so I did with everyone in this house. I hope that is what I leave behind, apart from the luck I living here and giving so much to the club. I went through many beautiful things, also bad things, but that also made me grow and keep improving and made me the person I am today."

Messi is leaving after Barca announced last week that it could no longer afford to pay his massive salary. Messi is believed to be one of the world's highest-paid athletes. According to Forbes magazine, he's made over $130 million in earnings.

Both Barca, which has suffered steep losses recently, and Messi had wanted to sign a new contract.

But the deal would have taken salaries to 110% of the club's earnings - even after Messi agreed to a 50% pay cut.

The club said this would jeopardize its future given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to comply with the financial rules of Spain's La Liga competition.

Meanwhile, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Sunday that he will travel to Paris either Sunday or Monday (August 9) to undertake a medical and finalize a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harbors ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.