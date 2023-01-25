Mesmerizing Timelapse Shows Clouds Swirling Around Mount Shasta Summit

Bright lenticular clouds hovered over Mount Shasta in Northern California on January 22, timelapse video shows.

Footage taken by Robert Renick over the course of three hours shows the cloud formation slowly encircle the mountain’s summit as the sun set on Sunday evening.

Mount Shasta contains five glaciers and is the second-highest volcano in the Cascade mountain range after Mount Rainier in Washington state. Credit: Robert Renick via Storyful