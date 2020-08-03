Mesmerizing Timelapse Shows Clouds Flowing Over New South Wales Landscape

Mark Jekabsons captured timelapse footage of clouds appearing to “flow” over the landscape during a morning walk at Drawing Room Rocks, on the New South Wales South Coast, on August 1.

“This tends to be a pretty good place to see in a new day,” Jekabsons wrote in an Instagram post featuring the video.

Drawing Room Rocks is a tourist attraction located in Barren Grounds Nature Reserve, near Broughton on the state’s South Coast. Credit: Mark Jekabsons via Storyful